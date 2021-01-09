Watch Gabrielle Union And Daughter Kaavia In Fun Battle Over Pasta

Kaavia Union Wade isn’t a food sharer. At least not at her current two-year-old self.

Gabrielle Union posted a hilarious video of her daughter on her Instagram account as she attempted to steal a bite of pasta from Kaavia’s and it didn’t go well.

"I needed this laugh today. Thought yall might as well," the actress captioned the video. "@kaaviajames ladies and gentlemen."

Union attempts to nab a piece of pasta from her daughter, who consistently yanks the bowl away and screeches.

"There are like three pieces left!" Gabrielle says in the video. "You could have one, and mom could have no."

Watch the hilarious video below.