Trending:

Watch Gabrielle Union And Daughter Kaavia In Fun Battle Over Pasta

LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 9: James chats with Gabrielle Union on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, scheduled to air Wednesday, September 9, 2020 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Image is a screen grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Watch Gabrielle Union And Daughter Kaavia In Fun Battle Over Pasta

Mom wanted her 2-year-old to share her food and it didn’t go well.

Published 1 week ago

Written by Paul Meara

Kaavia Union Wade isn’t a food sharer. At least not at her current two-year-old self.

Gabrielle Union posted a hilarious video of her daughter on her Instagram account as she attempted to steal a bite of pasta from Kaavia’s and it didn’t go well.

"I needed this laugh today. Thought yall might as well," the actress captioned the video. "@kaaviajames ladies and gentlemen."

RELATED: Gabrielle Union And NBC Settled ‘America’s Got Talent’ Dispute

Union attempts to nab a piece of pasta from her daughter, who consistently yanks the bowl away and screeches. 

"There are like three pieces left!" Gabrielle says in the video. "You could have one, and mom could have no."

Watch the hilarious video below.

Photo: CBS via Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC