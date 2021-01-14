Cardi B Lands First Leading Movie Role In ‘Assisted Living’

Cardi B is ready for Hollywood. The rapper is set to make her movie star debut in the upcoming Paramount movie titled Assisted Living. Cardi previously had a cameo appearance in the Jennifer Lopez hit film Hustlers, but this will be her first lead role.

According to Variety, the 28-year-old will star in the comedy as Amber, described as “a small-time crook who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong. On the run from the cops and her former crew, she struggles to find anywhere to hide. Running out of options, Amber disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out in the one place no one will look — her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.”

The movie is based on an original spec script by This Is Us writer Kay Oyegun.

Oyegun, who has also written for Queen Sugar, celebrated the news by posting on Twitter, “My God no be small small. Grateful for the sheer joy this has been. Leggo!”