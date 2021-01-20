Rihanna Shares Photos from Her Visit To The Lorraine Motel

Grammy winner Rihanna has commemorated an important day in Black history with a special photo.

On Tuesday (Jan. 19) the singer and entrepreneur shared photos of her 2020 summer trip to Memphis, Tennessee to visit the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, was assassinated in 1968.

The “Work” artist said that her “cabin fever” last summer led her on a road trip to Memphis. Wearing sweatpants, a T-shirt and a mask, the 32-year-old stood underneath the neon motel sign.

“Got cabin fever last summer and took a road trip to Memphis,” she captioned her post.