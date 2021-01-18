Inspired By Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The New Generation Of Civil Rights Isn’t Asking For Change, They’re Demanding It

A year before the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination, he released what would be his final book, “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?” In it he discussed the fierce urgency and importance of leaving guidance and wisdom for future generations to absorb and apply to their moment in history.

Today, I recall those lessons standing at another crossroads on the same proverbial street. Seeing White supremacists emboldened for the last four years only to have a diverse coalition react by electing Joe Biden as the next President and the first Black, South Asian and female Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris.

The country is enveloped in a tremendous push and pull that will determine which direction we go in next and whether we honor the successes of the past's civil rights movement. As the Washington, D.C. Bureau Chief of National Action Network (NAN), and as a young leader in the movement for equality and justice, I believe that where we go from here is up to each of us and we’ve got to be strategic in how we move ahead.

Last August, I had the honor of serving as the lead organizer for NAN's Commitment March in the nation's capital, which drew over 200,000 people from across the country. Overseeing the rally's logistics was no easy feat. Prep included creating a 14-page site plan with COVID-19 measures, so I can say firsthand that the coup attempt at the Capitol on January 6th was no accident, and many questions remain about who may have assisted in the insurrection. We should compare this act to other acts of white violence, instead of acts created by Black liberation movements. We cannot unsee the harsh treatment of demonstrators who asked that the police stop killing us and that BIPOC lives be valued.

For nearly three decades, NAN has stood alongside families impacted by police brutality and advocated reform at both the federal and state levels. With the guidance of NAN President, Rev. Al Sharpton, I have analyzed and developed policy recommendations, met with elected officials and the community to advance our concerns. Now more than ever, we must work to pass federal legislative policies like the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, The BREATHE Act, the For The People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.