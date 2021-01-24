LeVar Burton Celebrates Alex Haley On 44th Anniversary Of ‘Roots’

LeVar Burton went down memory lane on Saturday (Jan. 23) as he reminisced about the groundbreaking TV mini-series Roots on its 44th anniversary.

Alex Haley’s novel, Roots: The Saga of an American Family, about the enslavement of his ancestor and his American descendants, was published in 1976 and premiered on TV Jan. 23, 1977.

Burton was a 19-year-old theater major at the University of Southern California when he landed the lead role of the young Kunta Kinte.