LeVar Burton Has The Perfect Way To Help Families Get Through Coronavirus Quarantine

As we enter week two of quarantine (or week three, depending on where you live) we're going to need a few more positive ideas on how to pass the time other than joining yet another Tik Tok challenge or trying another new cookie recipe. Enter actor and director, LeVar Burton, who was the long-running star of the PBS educational series, Reading Rainbow.

Burton has been focused on putting together a live stream version of his podcast, “LeVar Burton Reads,” to help ease the anxiety of those confined by shelter-in-place orders (and to give parents of young children a much-needed break.)

“I’ve been busting my brain for about a week now trying to figure out how to do a live-streamed version of #LeVarBurtonReads,” Burton said, according to Philadelphia's Fox29. "I figured that during this difficult time I could contribute by reading aloud to folks who could use some diversion for themselves and their families."

He continued, “In order to avoid legal complications, I’ve gone down the rabbit hole searching through volumes of short stories in the public domain for appropriate content for families and have come up empty.”