‘Queen Sugar’ Season 5 Trailer Is An Emotional Rollercoaster

Things aren’t getting any easier for the Bordelon family in the upcoming fifth season of Queen Sugar.

The clip, released on Monday (Jan. 25) by OWN, shows how the family will continue to take on the powerful and privileged Landry family from attempting to steal the land of Black farmers, weathering the storm of the coronavirus pandemic and systemic racism and lack of justice for African Americans killed by police.

According to Entertainment Weekly, much of what happened in 2020 wasn’t even supposed to be in the script for season 5. However, as filming began as COVID-19 spread in America and killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and many more by police sparked mass protests, the show quickly course.

RELATED: This 'Queen Sugar' Star Just Came Out as Transgender

Executive producer Ava DuVernay explained why what was happening in the real world couldn’t be ignored.

"The historic events of 2020 impact the Bordelons in direct and very personal ways, from the pandemic and income instability to the election and George Floyd's murder," DuVernay told the celebrity news outlet. "Each character actively confronts these issues both separately and as a family."

The new season of Queen Sugar, which was just renewed for season 6, kicks off February 16 at 8 p.m. EST on OWN.

Watch the new trailer below.