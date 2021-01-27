Trending:

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Jennifer Murby, Angela Lee, Joan Wix and Gabrielle Gorman attend Film Independent Project Involve Gala at Private Residence on September 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Film Independent)

Poet Amanda Gorman’s Twin Sister Is Also A Creative Genius

Gabrielle Gorman has an impressive resume on her own accord.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

A week ago today, Amanda Gorman became a household name after her international introduction at the Biden-Harris inauguration. The 22-year-old Harvard grad read her poem  "The Hill We Climb,” which was one of the most talked about moments of the day and instantly went viral. However, Amanda isn’t the only talent in the family. There’s also her equally fabulous twin sister, Gabrielle Gorman. She is a 2020 graduate of UCLA's School of Film and Television. The 22-year-old is a gifted filmmaker and has the resume to prove it. 

In 2019, Gabrielle directed a short doc called Mr. Ewing, about a 99-year-old Black teacher and WWII veteran, which can be viewed on Amazon Prime. Back in 2015, she created and directed Dear America, which was featured in a PBS special called Immense Possibilities.

See below:

According to Radio.com, Gabrielle is a former intern at Complex and also did a stint as interim Executive Director at Ava Duvernay's foundation, Array Alliance in Feb. 2018. That same year she attended Sundance Film Festival as a YoungArts x Sundance Ignite fellow.

Sounds like we will be hearing from both of the Gorman sisters in the years to come.

Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Film Independent

