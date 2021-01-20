Oprah Gifts Poet Amanda Gorman Caged Bird Ring and Earrings To Wear At Inauguration

Amanda Gorman, who made history as the youngest ever Inaugural poet, was backed by some incredible star power.
After Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States, the 22-year-old Gorman recited her powerful poem “The Hill We Climb.”
Gorman exuded elegance in full measure, pairing a double-breasted Prada coat over a white collared shirt, which she wore with a bright yellow topper and black leather skirt. Less obvious but perhaps more incredible, was the jewelry donned by Gorman.
During CBS News’ live broadest of the inauguration, Gayle King revealed that her longtime friend Oprah Winfrey gifted jewelry to Gorman for her to wear at the inauguration.
"Maya [Angelou] did Bill Clinton's address. She reached out to Amanda because [Winfrey] bought Maya her coat that she wore that day," King explained. "She said, 'I'd like to get a coat for you to carry on that tradition.'"
RELATED: Inauguration Poet Amanda Gorman Shares Powerful Message
"[Gorman] said, 'I've already picked out my coat. It's yellow. It's my favorite color.'" So instead of a coat, Winfrey gave Gorman earrings and "a ring that's shaped like a caged bird" as a tribute to Angelou's famous poem, "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings."
Oprah Winfrey provided the earrings and caged bird ring worn by Amanda Gorman, who at 22 made history as the youngest inaugural poet ever, @GayleKing reports https://t.co/1LntlB7T7E pic.twitter.com/5QMm6rb8hr— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 20, 2021
Winfrey also took to her Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon, writing, "I have never been prouder to see another young woman rise! Brava Brava, @amandascgorman! Maya Angelou is cheering—and so am I.”
Gorman apparently saw the post and thanked Oprah via Twitter, tweeting, "I would be nowhere without the women whose footsteps I dance in. While reciting my poem, I wore a ring with a caged bird—a gift from @Oprah for the occasion, to symbolize Maya Angelou, a previous inaugural poet. Here's to the women who have climbed my hills before."
Thank you! I would be nowhere without the women whose footsteps I dance in. While reciting my poem, I wore a ring with a caged bird—a gift from @Oprah for the occasion , to symbolize Maya Angelou, a previous inaugural poet. Here’s to the women who have climbed my hills before. https://t.co/5Tegd20sko— Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) January 20, 2021
Photo: ABC via Getty Images
COMMENTS