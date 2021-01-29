Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade’s New Children’s Book Was Inspired By Daughter Kaavia James

Kaavia James may only be two years old but she’s already inspiring her famous parents to uplift other children.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s new children’s book Shady Baby follows a young child, who after a long morning of being “fabulous” heads to the park for a relaxing play session. There, she sees some “not so-nice” kids picking on others and takes it upon herself to teach them how to be nice.

The new book is slated to hit shelves on May 18 via HarperCollins.

Kaavia James, outside of being the subject of a children’s book, is an Instagram influencer boasting over 1.5 million followers.

"This is our first children's book we did together and we're so excited for the world to read Shady Baby," Union and Wade told PEOPLE in a joint statement. "Inspired by our daughter, Kaavia James, we wanted to create a children's book that not only had a little Black girl as the main character but that also reflects the global community we live in."

They added: "We hope to give the word 'shady' a more positive association and use it to represent one's moral compass to do the right thing and stand up for themselves and others. It's important that little Black girls and boys get to see themselves in these fairy tales and for children of other races to see us in leadership roles."

This is not Union's first children's book. The actress wrote Welcome to the Party, a "festive and universal love letter from parents to little ones" which was published in May 2020 by HarperCollins.