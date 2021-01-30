Trending:

‘I Got Mine’: OJ Simpson Says He Was Given COVID-19 Vaccine

Jul 20, 2017; Lovelock, NV, USA; O.J. Simpson attends a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. Mandatory Credit: Jason Bean/Reno Gazette-Journal-Pool Photo via USA TODAY NETWORK

‘I Got Mine’: OJ Simpson Says He Was Given COVID-19 Vaccine

He also advised others to get theirs as well.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

O.J. Simpson on Friday (January 29) tweeted an image of himself receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot. 

“Get your shot. I got mine,” captioned Simpson the post, along with a photo of the shot being administered. 

Just hours after sharing the photo, the 73-year-old received thousands of negative responses. It was unclear which dose or brand he received. 

RELATED: O.J. Simpson Joins Twitter And Says He’s ‘Got A Little Getting Even To Do’

Malcolm P. LaVergne, Simpson’s lawyer, told the New York Post that those 70-years and older are eligible to make an appointment for the vaccine in Las Vegas.

“There’s no favoritism with him being a celebrity — that has nothing to do with his getting the shot,” he said.

See O.J. Simpson’s tweet below.

Photo: Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs