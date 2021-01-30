‘I Got Mine’: OJ Simpson Says He Was Given COVID-19 Vaccine

O.J. Simpson on Friday (January 29) tweeted an image of himself receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“Get your shot. I got mine,” captioned Simpson the post, along with a photo of the shot being administered.

Just hours after sharing the photo, the 73-year-old received thousands of negative responses. It was unclear which dose or brand he received.

Malcolm P. LaVergne, Simpson’s lawyer, told the New York Post that those 70-years and older are eligible to make an appointment for the vaccine in Las Vegas.

“There’s no favoritism with him being a celebrity — that has nothing to do with his getting the shot,” he said.

See O.J. Simpson’s tweet below.