Lenny Kravitz Writes Emotional Tribute To His Godmother Cicely Tyson

Written by BET Staff

Another tribute is pouring in to celebrate the life and legacy of acclaimed actress in theatre, television and film, Cicely Tyson, who passed away on Thursday (Jan. 28) at the age of 96. Lenny Kravitz, her godson, penned an emotional tribute on Instagram to the late actress on Saturday (Jan. 30). The 56-year-old musician shared a series of photos of Tyson, who released a memoir, "Just As I Am," on Tuesday (Jan. 26). "With inimitable style and grace, my dear Godmother Miss Cicely Tyson made her grand exit to the heavens. She lived a remarkable life up to the last moment," he writes. "A true pioneer, who bared her heart and soul so we could witness the spirit of the characters she so brilliantly portrayed, which continue to move and inspire generations."

"The love between us was and is tremendous. As long as I have had consciousness, I've known Godmother. She and my mother were kindred spirits. Sisters. And after my mother passed, Godmother's role in my life was amplified," he continued. Kravitz noted that he spoke to the actress just a few nights before her passing. "We spoke just a few nights ago and talked about everything. She had just sent me her book that has been sitting on my nightstand where it will remain. She did it all, wrote the book, and then God called her. I can hear Godmother saying 'ok, now y'all can read about it, I'm going home'. Rest peacefully, Godmother. You did it all exquisitely." Tyson, a three-time Emmy award winning actress, was born in 1924 to hard-working blue-collar parents in Harlem. She made her television acting debut on an NBC series called Frontiers of Faith in 1951 and her massive career continued well into the 21st century, including another NBC series role.

Tyson won three Emmys; two for The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974) and one for The Oldest Living Confederate Widow (1994). In her 80s and 90s, she continued to receive awards. In 2013, Tyson won her first Tony Award for The Trip to Bountiful. She finally received an Oscar in 2018, an honorary award for her lifetime’s body of work. “I don’t know that I would cherish a better gift than this,” Tyson said during her acceptance speech. “This is the culmination of all those years of have and have-not.” In 2020, Tyson was bestowed with a Career Achievement Peabody Award.