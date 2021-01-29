Oprah Winfrey Honors Cicely Tyson With Emotional Tribute

On Jan. 28, it was reported that the legendary Cicely Tyson passed away at the age of 96. The world is mourning the loss of one of the most prolific actresses in history but also celebrating her legacy. Oprah Winfrey honored the Emmy and Tony winner in a now viral social media post.



Winfrey posted a photo of herself and Tyson on Instagram with the caption, “Of all the times and experiences we shared together, this was one of my favorites: The weekend of the Legends Ball in 2005.The idea for the ball originated because I wanted to celebrate HER, and other remarkable Black women who carved a path and built a bridge for me and generations to follow.”

She continued, “What a joy to honor her and feel her receive it! I loved her hat so much, she sent it to me afterwards. Cicely decided early on that her work as an actor would be more than a job. She used her career to illuminate the humanity of Black people. The roles she played reflected her values; she never compromised. Her life so fully lived is a testimony to Greatness.”