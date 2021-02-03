Trending:

Watch: ‘Coming 2 America’ Trailer Released

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Eddie Murphy accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Watch: ‘Coming 2 America’ Trailer Released

The highly anticipated sequel hits Prime Video March 5.

Published 10 hours ago

On March 5, the highly anticipated Coming 2 America sequel drops on Amazon Prime. It’s slated to be one of the most talked about comedies of the year. A new trailer just gave us another taste of what we can all expect.  

Coming 2 America will see Murphy return as Prince Akeem who is set to be crowned as king. However, he soon discovers that he has a son from Queens, New York that he never knew about. To honor his father’s (James Earl Jones) dying wish and to prepare his son to be the newly crowned prince, Murphy’s beloved character returns to America once again. 

Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and KiKi Layne will also star alongside Murphy

RELATED: Watch Eddie Murphy On Set For ‘Coming To America 2’

Watch the latest trailer below:

 

The film, co-written by Murphy, was originally scheduled to be released in theaters December of 2020, but was pushed back and onto streaming due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs