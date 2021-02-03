Watch: ‘Coming 2 America’ Trailer Released

On March 5, the highly anticipated Coming 2 America sequel drops on Amazon Prime. It’s slated to be one of the most talked about comedies of the year. A new trailer just gave us another taste of what we can all expect.

Coming 2 America will see Murphy return as Prince Akeem who is set to be crowned as king. However, he soon discovers that he has a son from Queens, New York that he never knew about. To honor his father’s (James Earl Jones) dying wish and to prepare his son to be the newly crowned prince, Murphy’s beloved character returns to America once again.

Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and KiKi Layne will also star alongside Murphy.

Watch the latest trailer below: