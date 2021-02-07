Serena Williams Says Her Daughter Olympia Hilariously Calls Her 'Serena'

Tennis superstar Serena Williams is sharing that her three-year-old daughter Olympia has gotten into an adorable routine of calling her mom “Serena” and not “mama.”

In an interview with the WTA Tour, the Grand Slam champion said that not only does Olympia know that her mother plays tennis she knows her name as well.

“It's really weird. She'll be, like, Serena. How do you know my name is Serena? Or she'll see me on TV and either say 'Mama' or 'Serena.' I'm like, You can't say 'Serena,' you have to call me 'Mama,'” the mother of one says.

RELATED: Serena Williams Talks Getting Daughter Olympia Involved In Tennis During Pandemic

Serena went on to joke that she doesn’t know what was going on in her daughter’s head.

“She knows something's up,” she told the sports outlet. “People, like, ask for autographs or go, get super excited and she's like, ‘They're here for Serena.’ So she knows something. I just don't know what.”

Olympia sat on the sidelines on Monday (Feb. 1) to watch her mom defeat Daria Gavrilova in the first round of the Yarra Valley Classic. Serena was scheduled to play Ashleigh Barty on Friday (Feb. 5) in the semifinals of the Yarra Valley Classic but had to withdraw because of a right shoulder injury.

She posted the news on her Instagram to inform her 12.8 million followers.

“I'm really disappointed I can’t finish out this #yarravallleywta tournament going to take a day off to get my shoulder ready for the @australianopen Ready 5.... all my love xxx S.”