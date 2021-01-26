Serena Williams Talks Getting Daughter Olympia Involved In Tennis During Pandemic

While the pandemic has kept many cooped up behind closed doors, Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., have managed to find some mommy and me time during these chellenging times.
The championed tennis player tells Yahoo Entertainment in an interview that she decided to expedite her 3-year-old daughter’s tennis training as a result of the pandemic.
“The reason I started getting her into tennis a lot is because it’s the only thing we could do that’s socially distant,” Williams shares saying that she couldn’t sit in the house all day with a toddler. “She likes it. She’s good at twirling when she hits the ball.”
Williams and her mini-me have become fan favorites often uploading precious tennis photos on the court. But she says that will not pressure Olympia into following in the footsteps of her famous mother and seven-time Grand Slam champion aunt, Venus Williams.
In 2020, Olympia became the youngest team owner in professional sports as part investor in the National Women’s Soccer League’s new expansion team, the Los Angeles Angel City.
“That was actually all my husband,” Williams explains. “He really wanted Olympia to have an opportunity to have ownership in a company, and then he said I should do it too. We talked about it a lot and he was able to convince me to do the deal, so that was really fun.”
