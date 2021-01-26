Serena Williams Talks Getting Daughter Olympia Involved In Tennis During Pandemic

While the pandemic has kept many cooped up behind closed doors, Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., have managed to find some mommy and me time during these chellenging times.

The championed tennis player tells Yahoo Entertainment in an interview that she decided to expedite her 3-year-old daughter’s tennis training as a result of the pandemic.

“The reason I started getting her into tennis a lot is because it’s the only thing we could do that’s socially distant,” Williams shares saying that she couldn’t sit in the house all day with a toddler. “She likes it. She’s good at twirling when she hits the ball.”

