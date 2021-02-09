Michael B. Jordan Is Working On Muhammad Ali Series With Amazon

Michael B. Jordan announced that his production company has signed an expanded deal with Amazon Studios to produce films and TV, and the first project on his slate will chronicle the life of a historical icon.

According to Deadline, the actor’s Outlier Society will develop a new Muhammad Ali limited series, to be executive produced by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

"It’s an incredible honor and I bring tons of respect to it,” MBJ told the outlet. “It’s a healthy weight to carry, to be able to tell the story of Muhammad Ali. It’s called The Greatest right now and we’re partnered with Roc Nation on the music side of things. It’s a project where we’ve partnered with the estate and we’ll be able to tell this story with no red tape. It’s a limited series that will really dive into the life of Muhammad Ali.”

Details on the new series are currently scarce, however Jordan specified he will be working behind the scenes on the project rather than on-camera due to his connection with the Creed series of films.

“People know Muhammad Ali from his boxing days, but this is an opportunity to go beyond the ring, and more into the man. It’s going to give more of a 360 degree view of who he was," he added. "And no, I’m not playing that guy, I can say that for sure, and we are still in early stages here and can’t say too much. We are still putting the pieces together, but it feels like something to look forward to in the future."

Outlier’s expanded deal announcement with Amazon comes just months prior to the release of Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, which stars and is produced by Jordan.