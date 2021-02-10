Halle Berry Shuts Down Haters Who Say She Can’t Keep A Man

Halle Berry is an Oscar winner, Golden Globe winner, philanthropist and overall Hollywood icon. However, some people are still focused on her dating life. The 54-year-old is not here for it.

Berry made an empowering post on Instagram that read, "Women don't owe you s**t.”

According to PEOPLE, one hater commented, "With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems, as if, you CAN'T keep a man.”



Berry responded with, "Who said I wanted to keep them? I'm all about living your best life, if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!"

Another troll added, "Says the women who can't keep a man."

RELATED: Halle Berry Posts Her ‘First Fitness Friday Of 2020’ And Fans Swear It’s A Thirst Trap

Berry clapped back with, "Who says I wanna keep the wrong man? cuz…..I don't."

See the post below: