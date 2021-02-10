Trending:

Halle Berry Shuts Down Haters Who Say She Can’t Keep A Man

arrives for the Special Screening Of Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 15, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Halle Berry Shuts Down Haters Who Say She Can’t Keep A Man

The Oscar winner is currently dating Van Hunt.

Published 21 hours ago

Halle Berry is an Oscar winner, Golden Globe winner, philanthropist and overall Hollywood icon. However, some people are still focused  on her dating life. The 54-year-old is not here for it. 

Berry made an empowering post on Instagram that read,  "Women don't owe you s**t.” 

According to PEOPLE,  one hater commented, "With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems, as if, you CAN'T keep a man.”

Berry responded with, "Who said I wanted to keep them? I'm all about living your best life, if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!"

Another troll added, "Says the women who can't keep a man." 

RELATED: Halle Berry Posts Her ‘First Fitness Friday Of 2020’ And Fans Swear It’s A Thirst Trap

Berry clapped back with, "Who says I wanna keep the wrong man? cuz…..I don't."

See the post below:

 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs