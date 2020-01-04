Halle Berry Posts Her ‘First Fitness Friday Of 2020’ And Fans Swear It’s A Thirst Trap

Written by Tweety Elitou

If you are still salivating over the sexy fitness photos Halle Berry posted last year, then you’ll be drooling when you see the actress’ first #FitnessFriday of 2020. RELATED | Halle Berry Debuts Chiseled Abs For New Role Blessing our timelines with some serious body goals, the 53-year-old beauty opted to ring in the New Year with her weekly fitness posts on Instagram. Artistically photographed in her shower wearing a black one-piece swimsuit, Halle can be seen posing against the glass showing off her toned thighs.

So, what is with the shower photo? Despite what many believed to be a thirst trap, the showery photo displays a process Halle uses to maintain her healthy lifestyle. “Welcome to the first #FitnessFriday of #2020! To me, nothing is more important than starting the new year off purifying with some good old fashion hydrotherapy! Let’s leave the toxins of 2019 behind!” she captioned her photo. “A hot steam is one of my favorite things in the whole world, and it’s for a good reason. It purifies, relieves muscle soreness and respiratory issues, increases your circulation and calms anxiety.” She continued, “How about a polar bear plunge? A cold shower can be LIFE changing! Cold water tightens the skin and stimulates blood flow, accelerates metabolism, increases alertness and can treat depression.”

“I love taking a hot steam and then taking a cold shower or bath right after. I challenge you to try this today and see how it makes you feel, and check stories today for a few more of my favorite things in the new year ♥️- Happy Friday,” she concluded. As you may know, Halle has become known for her photos dedicated to #FitnessFriday—including posts on how she transformed her body to embody an MMA fighter in her upcoming movie, Bruised.

We don’t know about you, but we are very inspired to crush our New Year’s workout resolutions!