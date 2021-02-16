Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Still Considering Running For President

For years, there have been reports that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is considering a run for president. The actor addressed the rumors in a recent interview.

The 48-year-old told USA Today, "I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people...So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground."

In May of 2017, The Rock discussed possibly running for president in a profile for GQ Magazine. In an interview with Instyle Magazine later that year, he said, “This whole thing started with a piece in The Washington Post about a year and a half, two years ago.”

Johnson continued, “And then, when it started to pick up and got to the point where it was just impossible to ignore, I said, ‘Of course I would consider a run.’ So where we’re at right now is just quietly observing everything happening on the political landscape, and when the next election comes along … I will be watching very intently.”

As for now, Johnson still has Hollywood on his mind. His show Young Rock, based on his life, premieres on NBC tonight.