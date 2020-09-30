Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Bringing His Life To Television In ‘Young Rock’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is reaching back into his past for his upcoming NBC series Young Rock.



According to Deadline, the cast has officially been announced. The site reports, “Bradley Constant will portray Johnson at age 15, and Marco Polo star Uli Latukefu will play him from the ages of 18-20, when he’s recruited to play football at the University of Miami. Adrian Groulx plays Johnson at age 10. Stacey Leilua has been cast as Johnson’s mother, Ata Johnson, and his late father will be played by Joseph Lee Anderson.”



Johnson wrote a touching tribute to his father with the announcement on Instagram, “As you guys know my dad passed away earlier this year so this role is a special one and our first episode is dedicated to him.”

He continued, “My dad was a true trailblazer and broke color barriers all across our country in the 60s, 70s & 80s. One half of the first black tag team champions (with Tony Atlas) my pops was a bad dude in the game.”

See below: