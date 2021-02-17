Dave Chappelle Calls Out The Hypocrisy Of The Capitol Rioters Who Denounced Colin Kaepernick

You can always count on Dave Chappelle for his brutally honest and funny take on current events.

In a ten-minute clip posted to his Instagram, the comedian connected the rioters at the U.S. Capitol, with the backlash Colin Kaepernick received for peacefully protesting, “Watch the tapes. Watch that crowd that told Colin Kaepernick he can’t kneel during a football game trying to beat a police officer to death with an American flag.”

“Look at that s**t!” he added.

See below: