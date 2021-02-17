Trending:

Dave Chappelle Calls Out The Hypocrisy Of The Capitol Rioters Who Denounced Colin Kaepernick

US comedian Dave Chappelle and recipient of the Mark Twain Award for American Humor arrives at the Kennedy Center for award ceremony on October 27, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The former San Francisco 49er has not played in the NFL since 2016.

Published 22 hours ago

You can always count on Dave Chappelle for his brutally honest and funny take on current events.  

In a ten-minute clip posted to his Instagram, the comedian connected  the rioters at the U.S. Capitol, with  the backlash Colin Kaepernick received for peacefully protesting, “Watch the tapes. Watch that crowd that told Colin Kaepernick he can’t kneel during a football game trying to beat a police officer to death with an American flag.”

“Look at that s**t!” he added.

See below:

Kaepernick last played in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers, but wasn’t signed to a new contract after that season and NFL teams all but ignored him as the kneeling protest controversy gained steam. 

He settled with the league in a collusion lawsuit in 2019 for an undisclosed amount. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that he would “encourage” a team to sign Kaepernick. To this day, the 33-year-old has not been signed to a new NFL team. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

