Dave Chappelle Calls Out The Hypocrisy Of The Capitol Rioters Who Denounced Colin Kaepernick

You can always count on Dave Chappelle for his brutally honest and funny take on current events.
In a ten-minute clip posted to his Instagram, the comedian connected the rioters at the U.S. Capitol, with the backlash Colin Kaepernick received for peacefully protesting, “Watch the tapes. Watch that crowd that told Colin Kaepernick he can’t kneel during a football game trying to beat a police officer to death with an American flag.”
“Look at that s**t!” he added.
See below:
RELATED: NFL Teams ‘Interested’ In Signing Colin Kaepernick After Almost Four Years Away From Football
Kaepernick last played in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers, but wasn’t signed to a new contract after that season and NFL teams all but ignored him as the kneeling protest controversy gained steam.
He settled with the league in a collusion lawsuit in 2019 for an undisclosed amount. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that he would “encourage” a team to sign Kaepernick. To this day, the 33-year-old has not been signed to a new NFL team.
(Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
COMMENTS