NFL Teams ‘Interested’ In Signing Colin Kaepernick After Almost Four Years Away From Football

NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick is said to have several teams interested in signing him almost four years after the last time he stepped onto the field.

Since the 2016 season, the quarterback was essentially blackballed from the league over his kneeling protest in reaction to police brutality, but in recent weeks -- given the massive global demonstrations -- teams could be opening up according to reports.

"There is some legitimate interest from at least a couple of teams," according to NFL.com’s Michael Silver, who said he has spoken with one head coach "who is absolutely interested," according to The Sporting News.

Kaepernick, 32, last played in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers, but he was not signed to a new contract after that season and teams all but ignored him as the kneeling protest controversy gained steam.

He settled with the league in a collusion lawsuit last year for an undisclosed amount. But recently, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that he would “encourage” a team to sign Kaepernick.