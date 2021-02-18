Malia Obama Will Write On Donald Glover’s New Amazon Project

Malia Obama has traded in her title as the former first daughter of the White House for a new role in Hollywood.

The eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama will join the writers room for a potential series produced by Donald Glover as a part of his newly inked deal with Amazon Studios.

According to The Hollywood Reporter Malia was among those recruited to work on the series.

Her post-college gig comes as she is set to graduate from Harvard University with the class of 2021.

THR reports that the 22-year-old first landed an internship with the Weinstein Company in 2017. She also previously interned on HBO’s comedy Girls and worked as a production assistant on CBS’ Halle Berry drama Extant.

Glover’s Amazon deal has reportedly been in the works for weeks and he is said to sit as the executive producer for other projects connected to Amazon Studios. He announced on Feb. 12 that he and Phoebe Waller-Bridge were working on a reboot of a feature film Mr. & Mrs. Smith as a television series for the streaming platform.

Widely known for his series Atlanta the multi-talented entertainer left his deal with the Disney-owned FX studio for a multi-year, eight-figure contract with Amazon, Deadline notes. His brother, Stephen Glover, who wrote and produced on Atlanta has also scored a deal with Amazon.