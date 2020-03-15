Donald Glover Surprises Fans With New Music

Donald Glover quietly released new music overnight and his son makes a surprise appearance on one of the tracks.

According to Complex, one of Glover’s two sons appears in the outro for the song called “Don’t Worry About Tomorrow (The Violence).” In the song, Glover asks, “What do you love? Me?” The son responds “Yeah.” Glover continues “Anyone else?” The son says “Mom and Hulalo. And Santa. And I Love-and I love Roland. And I love myself.”

This music which was published on the website Donald Glover Presents features 12 songs with guest appearances from artists like SZA, 21Savage and Arianna Grande. Also included is the previously released song “Feels Like Summer.” Glover who also goes by the rap name “Childish Gambino” released three albums in the past.

The website even contained four illustrations that could possibly be album art. Glover has a son named Legend who was born in 2017, while his second son was born in 2018. The name of the latter son was never disclosed. It's not clear which of his sons can be heard in the new song.