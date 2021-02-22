André Leon Talley, Former Vogue Editor, In Legal Dispute Over New York Mansion

Fashion world icon André Leon Talley is caught in a feud with former friend and shoe industry executive George Malkemus over the rental of a suburban New York City mansion.



According to The New York Post, Talley, the former creative director of Vogue magazine is being evicted from the 11-room colonial White Plains, N.Y., home by Malkemus, who is former CEO of shoe company Manolo Blahnik. He has taken legal action to get Talley out, accusing him of falling behind more than $500,000 in rental payments.



Talley has said that the house was his own space, and The New York Times reported in a 2018 interview with him that he purchased 12 years prior. “It’s my sanctuary,” he told the newspaper.



But court papers found by The Post show Malkemus and husband Anthony Yurgaitis bought the home in 2004. Documents say that Malkemus began legal proceedings against Talley in December in White Plains City Court, for non-payment with the intention of evicting him and seeking the hefty money judgment.



But Talley filed suit himself in Westchester County, N.Y. Supreme Court in January, alleging that Malkemus and Yurgaitis had bought the home for him and agreed to transfer the title to him after he repaid them the purchase price of $1,020,000. “This action arises out of the Defendants' improper attempt to evict Talley from a home … that is rightfully his, so that they may sell the property,” Talley’s filing reads.

Talley says that he has paid them back $1,075,588, more than the home’s purchase price of the home and spent even more money maintaining it.



A counterclaim from Malkemus and Yurgaitis is expected to be filed by March 5, according to Women’s Wear Daily.



We think we have a strong case, and we look forward to having our day in court,” Talley’s attorney Erik Weinick told WWD.