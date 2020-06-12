Andre Leon Talley Rips Into Anna Wintour’s Apology For Vogue’s Lack Of Diversity

Andre Leon Talley has been revealing all about his friendship with editor-in-chief Anna Wintour ever since their public falling out back in 2018.

In Talley’s The Chiffon Trenches: A Memoir, which was released in May, after years of a rocky relationship, he wrote, “I had suddenly become too old, too overweight, too uncool.”

Now, Talley has some more thoughts on Wintour after she apologized for the lack of diversity and "intolerant behavior" at Vogue.



According to PEOPLE, Talley told Pose actress Sandra Bernhard on SiriusXM, "Recently, she who is the dame of American Vogue made a statement. I want to say, also, as she made this statement, the announcement of the first Black female editor at Harper’s Bazaar, Samira [Nasr], that is news, ground-breaking. This has impacted [Wintour]."



RELATED: Vogue Editor Anna Wintour Praises Michelle Obama When Asked About Melania Trump



Samira Nasr was recently named the first Black woman editor in vogue in Harper’s Bazaar’s 153-year history.

Talley continued, "Clearly that statement comes because [Nasr] is going to run competition rings around her.”



He also added the "power-base has been somewhat affected by the competition of this young, African-American presence."



The 71-year-old fashion legend didn’t stop there, "The statement came out of a world of white privilege. I want to say one thing: Dame Anna Wintour is a colonial broad. She’s a colonial Dame…she’s part of an environment of colonialism. She is entitled and I do not think she will ever let anything get in the way of her white privilege."



Talley also compared Wintour apology to the NFL’s Roger Goodell highly criticized apology, “[Goodell] did not name Colin Kaepernick by name and as Reverend Al Sharpton said in his eulogy to Mr. Floyd, don’t apologize, give him back his job… No apology necessary. Give people back their jobs and name them. If you’re going to make a statement, name what your mistakes were. Own up to it, dear. All I’m asking for is human decency and kindness.”

Anna Wintour’s June 10 0internal email to colleagues read, “I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators. We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes.”