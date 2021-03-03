Niecy Nash To Host Virtual 2021 GLAAD Media Awards Ceremony

Niecy Nash has been announced as the host of the virtual 2021 GLAAD Media Awards ceremony.

On Wednesday (March 3), GLAAD relayed the news. The event will take place on Thursday, April 8 at 8 p.m. EST on the organization’s YouTube channel. It will later be available for streaming on Hulu starting at 10 p.m. the same day and remain available until the end of June.

The announcement comes less than a year after the actress came out to the public by posting photos of her wedding to singer-songwriter Jessica Betts last August.

"I am so thrilled to be hosting this year’s GLAAD Media Awards, honoring the LGBTQ stories and images that change the world by growing acceptance and understanding,” Nash said in a statement, according to Billboard. “My wife Jessica and I are still thriving in newlywed bliss, and I’m looking forward to bringing that love and joy to GLAAD’s biggest night. Be ready for a surprise or two!”

GLAAD also announced a new special recognition category for this year's awards. The “TikTok Queer Advocate of the Year” will spotlight TikTok creators who have "taken LGBTQ visibility to new heights."

Nominees for the new category include Denise & Ebony, Kyne, Crissa Jackson, Chris Olsen, Ian Paget, Josh Helfgott, Ve’ondre Mitchell, Dr. Austin Chiang, MD MPH and Christine Marshall.

To vote for your favorite, click here. Voting closes on March 12.