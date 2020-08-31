Surprise!: Niecy Nash Gets Married To Singer/Songwriter Jessica Betts With A Fabulous Beverly Hills Wedding

Written by Tweety Elitou

Niecy Nash just announced the exciting news that she tied the knot with singer/songwriter, Jessica Betts! “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” the 50-year-old actress captioned an Instagram photo from her wedding, along with the hashtag #LoveWins.

For those who may not be aware, Carol Denise is Niecy’s birth name. Surrounded by flowers and fresh air, the lovebirds make their union official with an intimate outdoor ceremony in Beverly Hills, California. "I got a whole Wife," Jessica proudly wrote on Instagram.

From the looks of the photos, the all-white event planned by William P. Miller went on without a hitch! “Detailed LOVE. Congrats going out to this Beautiful Couple on their new Union,” photographer Robert Ector captioned the photo. At this time, details are limited. We will keep you updated as we learn more about the luxe ceremony. In the meantime, join us in congratulating the newlyweds on their union!