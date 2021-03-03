Trending:

Snoop Dogg Takes Grandson Zion To Classic Car Meet Up In West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 28: Snoop Dogg poses for portrait during classic car meet at Mel's Drive-In on February 28, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The rapper is schooling the little one the West Coast vibes!

Written by BET Staff

Snoop Dogg has introduced his grandson to the classic car culture in West Hollywood.

The rapper took his grandson, Zion, to take a look at the vintage whips!  According to TMZ, the pair were seen dancing to Snoop’s classic hit “My Heat Goes Boom,” while in the parking lot at Mel’s Drive-in on Sunset Blvd on Sunday (Feb. 28). 

Zion is the son of Snoop’s oldest son, Corde Broadus.

The 6-year-old is learning the ropes of all things West Coast from low riders to G-Funk music, and his uncle, Cordell Broadus, Snoop’s youngest son, was also at the classic car meet-up. 

It also appears that little Zion might have some musical talent in his blood. Grandpa Snoop shared a photo of him practicing the piano in the studio on Tuesday (March 2).

Take a look at few more family moments between Snoop and Zion below:

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

