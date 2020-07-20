Snoop Dogg Unveils New Mobile Game Called ‘Snoop Dogg’s Rap Empire’

“Checc out my new game & write your own chapter of hip-hop history,” the West Coast rap icon announced via Instagram along with artwork from the mobile game.

On the heels of his new wine brand, Snoop Dogg quietly launched a new mobile video game via his Digital Dogg gaming and animation company over the weekend.

Titled “Snoop Dogg’s Rap Empire,” the game follows players starting out as down-on-their-luck rappers slinging mixtapes on Venice Beach waiting for their big break, when none other than Snoop himself stumbles upon their music and takes them under his tutelage, according to game’s synopsis.

Players will have to maneuver navigating the industry while laying down tracks in the studio, and build a management team, take on other players in rap battles, explore cities, and more. Snoop has your back throughout the entire game to make sure you hit it big, including helping you make moves beyond the rap game.

Digital Dogg’s previous credits include Animojis and The Circuit: Gladiator Arena. On the video game front, Snoop has appeared in a number of franchises, including NHL, Madden, Grand Theft Auto, Def Jam, Way of the Dogg and True Crime: Streets of LA.

Snoop’s announcement comes as he’s gearing up to face off against DMX in a “Battle of the Dogs” for Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz battle series. Their match will be simulcast on Apple Music and Beats 1 for free at the same time as they are livestreaming on the Verzuz Instagram Live channel amid a newly-announced partnership with Apple Music this Wednesday at 5 PM ET.