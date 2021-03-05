'Pose' Fans Will Be Devastated By This News About Season Three

Pose is a groundbreaking television show that has built a fiercely loyal audience over the years. Sadly, the show is coming to an end.

Executive producer and co-creator Steven Canals announced on Friday (March 5) that the beloved FX show’s upcoming third season will be its last. The season three premiere is set for May 2 at 10 p.m. EST.

“’Write the TV show you want to watch!’ That’s what I was told in 2014 while completing my MFA in screenwriting,” Canals said in a statement, according to Variety. “At the time we weren’t seeing very many Black and Latinx characters — that happened to also be LGBTQ+ — populating screens. And so I wrote the first draft of a pilot the ‘younger me’ deserved.”

He continued: “Pose was conceived as a love letter to the underground NY ballroom community, to my beloved New York, to my queer & trans family, to myself. I, along with my incredible collaborators, never intended on changing the TV landscape. I simply wanted to tell an honest story about family, resilience, and love. How fortunate am I to have done that for three seasons.