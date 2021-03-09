BET Announces B. Scott Will Host And Executive Produce New After Show For Groundbreaking Hit Series ‘Twenties’

Written by BET Staff

It’s time to join the ultimate party that is celebrating the LGBTQ+ community! Twenties The After Show will be hosted and executive produced by B. Scott, who will provide candid commentary and well-rounded insights into some of the characters’ mishaps and successes, an official BET press release states. An esteemed roster of Black LGBTQ+ voices will also make special guest appearances for the after-show episodes. Scott who uses (they/them pronouns) will lead the conversation during the half-hour series. Topics will touch on key themes explored during each week’s episode of the Twenties, a GLAAD Media Award-nominated series from the creator, writer, and executive producer, Lena Waithe. RELATED: The Stars of Lena Waithe’s ‘Twenties’ Share Love And Life Advice To Their Younger Selves B. Scott penned some thoughts about their BET announcement for GLAAD, posted here:

“If I’m being honest, I’ve never really been into using labels to describe myself because I already know who I am. But as the world around me has grown and expanded its vocabulary, I understand how important it can be to use labels as a means of seeing ourselves, expanding our worlds, and finding community,” B. Scott says. “The generations of people who find themselves reflected in my image or simply have gotten to know me over the years, I feel compelled to say this: I am a trans non-binary person and I use them/they pronouns. My gender identity, who I am on the inside, doesn’t fit the binary labels of “man” or “woman.” They have also made groundbreaking history in becoming the first trans and non-binary person to ever executive produce a show at BET. RELATED: BET+ Lands 10 Episode Series In Partnership With Macro Television Studios And Powerhouse Producer Lena Waithe “I am proud to make history as the first trans non-binary person to host and executive produce a show at BET. I am in a place of forgiveness and I am honored to help turn the page on the past and be a part of the network’s move toward a more inclusive future for everyone. Thank you Scott Mills, Lena Waithe, and Rishi Rajani for making this historic moment happen,” said B. Scott.

The after show also marks B. Scott’s return to BET, which has been eight years in the making. In 2012, the multi media maven became the first trans non-binary person to appear on BET’s 106 and Park and judge the ‘Rip the Runway’ competition. The following year, B. Scott became the first trans non-binary person to host the Style Stage Red Carpet at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. They tell BET that their love for blogging eventually turned into them founding lovebscott.com in 2007 before starting a successful YouTube channel. “I’ve been thinking a lot lately about my journey in media. It’s been marked by high highs and the lowest of lows, and yet I’m still here,” B.Scott continues. “I’ve learned a lot in my time, about the media industry, Hollywood and running a business. But most of all, I’ve learned so much about myself.”