Lena Waithe Brings Her TV Magic to Navigating Your Twenties

Exclusive

From Lena Waithe comes Twenties, a new BET comedy about navigating the most exciting, and terrifying, decade of your life while trying to make it in Hollywood.

Lena Waithe Brings Her TV Magic to Navigating Your Twenties

extras

Season 1 Season 1
Newest Newest Oldest

Lena Waithe Brings Her TV Magic to Navigating Your Twenties

Exclusive

A new BET comedy brings humor to being in your twenties.

Shows you might like

Soul Train Awards

Soul Train Awards

Soul Train Awards feature soulful performances, tributes and special appearances by some of entertainment’s biggest stars.

Copwatch: America

Copwatch: America

WEDNESDAYS 11/10c

Copwatch America chronicles the dedicated activism of citizens who take to the streets with a vigilant eye on potential police brutality and discrimination. Focusing on two teams in Atlanta and New York City, this docuseries highlights passionate individuals who are doing their part to keep police abuses of power in check while drawing attention to injustices that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Tyler Perry's Sistas

Tyler Perry's Sistas

WEDNESDAYS 9/8c

There's nothing that bonds a group of single black women together more than sidestepping the land mines of living, working and dating in Atlanta. In a sea of swipe-lefts, social media drama and unrealistic #relationshipgoals, these friends try to find their Mr. Right.

Tyler Perry's The Oval

Tyler Perry's The Oval

WEDNESDAYS 9/8c

In Tyler Perry's new drama, a seemingly perfect interracial first family becomes the White House's newest residents. But behind closed doors they unleash a torrent of lies, cheating and corruption.
View all shows

Recommended digital originals

#20YrsLtr

Digital Original

#20YrsLtr

Only on BET.com

Take a trip down memory with some of the most iconic music, films, fashion and more that helped move #theculture.

8 Days a Week

Digital Original

8 Days a Week

Hip hop clashes with pop culture in an exciting and groundbreaking webseries for BET.

BET @

Digital Original

BET @

YOUR FRONT-ROW TICKET

BET@ gives you a front-row ticket to high-profile concerts, sporting events and the world of entertainment. We're on the red carpet, backstage and behind the scenes talking to the biggest athletes and stars, and bringing it all to you.

BET Breaks

Digital Original

BET Breaks

Check out the latest and hottest breaking stories in popular culture.
View all originals