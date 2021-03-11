Meghan McCain Is Not Happy With Whoopi Goldberg’s Viral Reaction To Her ‘100 Percent American’ Speech

A natural reaction from Whoopi Goldberg to a strange rant from Meghan McCain on The View quickly went viral. John McCain’s daughter is not happy.

In case you missed it, on Tuesday’s (March 9) episode of The View, the panel discussed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

McCain reacted by saying she is “red-blooded, 100 percent American” who celebrates freedom.

The 36-year-old continued, “The American experiment is the way to go, and if we have two American women, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey, who are single-handedly finishing what George Washington and our revolutionary counterparts did, I’m all for it.”

The camera then cut to Goldberg who simply said “Okay,” but her facial expression set social media on fire.

See the moment below: