Porsha Williams Tearfully Tells Dennis McKinley She’s ‘Tired’

The drama continues for Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley.

According to PEOPLE, on last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Williams was upset that McKinley posted "SINGLE ASFK" on his Instagram Story, which he reportedly did because he thought Williams was going to bring a date to Cynthia Bailey’s wedding.

Porsha said in the confessional, "I thought the timing was poor. Why are you saying that now? We've been broken up… This all is messy because people are going to automatically assume, 'Oh, you believe the blogs and you're upset with me.’”

She also added, "Now, since we've argued, I'm really uncomfortable with him coming to the wedding.”

McKinley never attended the wedding but they met up the next day and Williams held nothing back with visible tears in her eyes.

"I just felt like little issues started getting bigger and bigger and bigger for me," she said.

"I kept telling everybody that we were fine. You know, I have my place, you living there but you also have this place in the city and I'm okay with it. Even though I was saying it, for some reason, for me as a woman, it just started to not really sit with me well."

Tearfully, she added, “If we didn't have a baby, you and me probably wouldn't even be talking anymore, because you'd be f***ing over me and I'd be over you.”

McKinley said he wasn’t going to "allow" himself to be "as vulnerable.”

Wiping away tears, William replied with, "Just move on then! And I just move on. I'm sure you're tired. I'm tired."

After some back and forth, McKinley said he wanted the best for her, "I want you to be happy.”

RELATED: Why Porsha Williams Says She Moved Too Fast With Dennis McKinley

The couple dated a year before McKinley popped the question in late 2018 and Williams had just learned that she was two months pregnant.

However, McKinley’s affair during his fiancé’s pregnancy, put their relationship on pause.

RHOA fans witnessed the once lovebirds work through their issues the past two seasons. They attended multiple couple’s therapy sessions and McKinley took accountability for cheating.