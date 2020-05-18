Why Porsha Williams Says She Moved Too Fast With Dennis McKinley

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams, is admitting that she has a few regrets when it comes to her relationship with her fiancé Dennis McKinley.

During part two of the RHOA season 12 reunion on Sunday (May 17), Williams said that she is certain that she moved a little too quickly with hot dog entrepreneur McKinley, who she shares a 1-year-old daughter with, Pilar Jhena.

“I think the majority of my relationship with Dennis, I have been unapologetic about moving too fast because I'm a hopeless romantic and I loved him,” Williams said, “We wanted the same things. But at the same time, in real time, you have to give a person a chance to let go of what they had going on for you all to really move forward in a real relationship."

She added, "And so, I do wish we had taken a little bit more time."

The couple only dated a year before McKinley popped the question in late 2018, Williams had just learned that she was two months pregnant.

Although they appeared to be madly in love, McKinley’s affair during his fiancé’s pregnancy, put their relationship on pause.

Despite the infidelity, RHOA fans witnessed the once lovebirds work through their issues, as season 12 unfolded. They attended multiple couple’s therapy sessions and McKinley took accountability for cheating. He would later re-propose to his lady love when he surprised her during her weekend getaway in Canada with the rest of the RHOA cast to see.

“We’re in a good place right now,” Williams says.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 reunion concludes Sunday (May 24) at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.