Comedian Gary Owen And Kenya Duke Call It Quits After 18 Years

Comedian Gary Owen and wife Kenya Duke are calling it quits after 18 years of marriage.

According to TMZ, Duke filed divorce documents on Friday (March 19) in Los Angeles County Supreme Court. There’s no clear indication of why the 46-year-old filed for divorce from Owen, 46. The couple has three adult children.

It was just a week ago when Owen previewed his new show, The Gary Owens Show. In an IG clip, his wife is the center of the plot, as she tries to flip and sell houses. Known for his stand up comedy, Owen has appeared Ride Along, Think Like A Man and Daddy Day Care.

