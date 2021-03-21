Comedian Gary Owen And Kenya Duke Call It Quits After 18 Years

Comedian Gary Owen and wife Kenya Duke are calling it quits after 18 years of marriage.
According to TMZ, Duke filed divorce documents on Friday (March 19) in Los Angeles County Supreme Court. There’s no clear indication of why the 46-year-old filed for divorce from Owen, 46. The couple has three adult children.
It was just a week ago when Owen previewed his new show, The Gary Owens Show. In an IG clip, his wife is the center of the plot, as she tries to flip and sell houses. Known for his stand up comedy, Owen has appeared Ride Along, Think Like A Man and Daddy Day Care.
The news comes as a surprise to many. On episode 37 of his self-titled podcast, which was recorded in 2018, the couple discussed their 2003 nuptials and how they’ve made it all these years.
“Cause we gon’ still be married,” Duke said in response to how people were unable to afford accommodations to come to their Oakland, California, wedding. “All that, and we’re still together,” Owen responded.
Their 52-minute exchange showed their chemistry and years of marriage, prompting followers to take to social media to discuss the news.
