Ray J And Princess Love Shut Down Their Divorce After Six-Month Split

Ray J and Princess Love have decided to give their marriage another try and have dismissed their divorce.

According to HollywoodLife, the Love & Hip Hop stars filed to have their divorce dismantled on February 16. The couple — who share over four years of marriage — each filed for divorce in 2020: Ray J in September and Princess last May. Court documents show the dismissal of the divorce was accepted on March 1, 2020.

This isn’t their first time down this road. In July of 2020, the couple reconciled after Princess’ filing for divorce was dismissed. Later, in September, Ray filed for divorce, and now the couple is back and working things out.

RELATED: Ray J Admits His Marriage To Princess Love Is ‘Rocky’

Ray J and Princess have two kids together (2-year-old daughter Melody Love and 1-year-old son Epik Ray). In a February interview with TMZ, Ray said the kids “love it here,” speaking on his recent move from Los Angeles to Miami.

Ray relocated his kids and wife to Miami and stated, “we’re in a good place right now,” speaking on working things out with Princess. “We’re in Miami; we’re gonna move down to Miami. And I don’t think we’re coming back to LA any time soon.”

Princess (36) and Ray J (40), began dating in 2013. There have been quite a few bumps in the road since their start and the potholes still linger. Nonetheless, the couple has decided to work toward maintaining “a very positive place” they’re in together.

During a 2020 interview with The Talk, Ray spoke about the turmoil Princess and himself went through.

"And it's a really rocky, bumpy road and we're trying to figure it out. Even though this process, I feel like a lot of people can relate to it."