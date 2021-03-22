Bobby Brown Jr.’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Bobby Brown Jr. was found dead on November 18 and the cause of death has now been revealed.

According to NBC News, an autopsy report released by the Los Angeles County Coroner said he died due to combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.

The report also stated "no drugs or drug paraphernalia" were found at the scene.

According to CNN, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call for a medical emergency around 1:50 p.m. Spokesman Jeff Lee confirmed that Brown Jr. was pronounced dead at his home. No foul play is suspected.

The 28-year-old was the half brother of Bobbi Kristina Brown, 22, who died five years ago after she was found unresponsive and not breathing in a bathtub at her Roswell, Georgia home. After being treated in hospital and later put on life support for nearly six months, Bobbi Kristina died in July 2015. An autopsy showed her cause of death to be drug intoxication and immersion which led to pneumonia and brain damage.

Brown Jr. is one of Bobby’s seven children and is the son of Kim Ward, who Bobby Brown Sr. reportedly dated before he got engaged to singer Whitney Houston. The couple wed in 1992 until 2007. Houston died in 2012 after an accidental drowning in a bathtub, a coroner ruled heart disease and cocaine as contributing factors.

According to Deadline.com, Bobby Brown Jr. was 13 when he appeared on the family’s 2005 Bravo reality show, Being Bobby Brown.