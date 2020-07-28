Bobby Brown Pays Tribute To His Daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown On Fifth Anniversary Of Her Death

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
R&B singer Bobby Brown celebrated his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown on social media on Monday (July 27), marking the fifth anniversary of her passing in 2015.
Brown’s daughter with the late superstar Whitney Houston died after months in a coma after being found unconscious in a bathtub in her home in January 2015. She died July 26, 2015 at age 22.
The Grammy winner and founding member of New Edition posted a photo of Bobbi Kristina with a caption that read, "There's no way to explain how I feel I miss you so much little girl. You stay in my heart on my mind every day daddy loves you."
See the photo below:
Brown’s passing marked an eerie string of deaths.
She died under circumstances similar to her mother, who died February 11, 2012. Houston was also found unconscious in a Los Angeles hotel bathtub just hours before the Grammy Awards.
In August of 2018, Max Lomas, who found Bobbi Kristina in the bathtub along with her boyfriend Nick Gordon, died of a reported drug overdose. He was 28 years old.
By January 2020, Nicki Gordon would also die of a drug overdose at 30 years old. Gordon was found liable for Bobbi Kristina Brown’s death in September of 2016.
