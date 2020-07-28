Bobby Brown Pays Tribute To His Daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown On Fifth Anniversary Of Her Death

R&B singer Bobby Brown celebrated his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown on social media on Monday (July 27), marking the fifth anniversary of her passing in 2015.

Brown’s daughter with the late superstar Whitney Houston died after months in a coma after being found unconscious in a bathtub in her home in January 2015. She died July 26, 2015 at age 22.



The Grammy winner and founding member of New Edition posted a photo of Bobbi Kristina with a caption that read, "There's no way to explain how I feel I miss you so much little girl. You stay in my heart on my mind every day daddy loves you."



