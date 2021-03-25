NBA YoungBoy’s Mother Claps Back At Wendy Williams After She Says Her Son ‘Has Got To Go To Jail’

NBA YoungBoy’s mother is slamming Wendy Williams after the rapper was arrested by the FBI on Monday (March 22) for an outstanding federal warrant related to a 2020 drug arrest. He reportedly attempted to flee on foot.
According to Complex, YoungBoy was chased, and after a short pursuit with the FBI and the LAPD, he was found by a K-9 unit.
During the Tuesday (March 23) episode of the Wendy Williams Show, the talk show host heavily criticized the rapper, stating he needs to be behind bars for the incident.
“He’s got to go to jail,” said Williams. “How do you do a hot pursuit? There are innocent people out here. You could’ve hurt innocent people in your hot pursuit and running through people’s backyards. Nobody wants that—bringing down the property values. And how is that you do what you do with seven kids at only 21 years old.”
Youngboy’s mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, posted on her Instagram story in a now-deleted post, that she did not care for Williams’ comments about her son.
Following Williams’ comments about the young artist, rapper Boosie Badazz showed his support to the 21-year-old.
