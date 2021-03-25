NBA YoungBoy’s Mother Claps Back At Wendy Williams After She Says Her Son ‘Has Got To Go To Jail’

NBA YoungBoy’s mother is slamming Wendy Williams after the rapper was arrested by the FBI on Monday (March 22) for an outstanding federal warrant related to a 2020 drug arrest. He reportedly attempted to flee on foot.

According to Complex, YoungBoy was chased, and after a short pursuit with the FBI and the LAPD, he was found by a K-9 unit.

During the Tuesday (March 23) episode of the Wendy Williams Show, the talk show host heavily criticized the rapper, stating he needs to be behind bars for the incident.

RELATED: A Judge Orders For Police To Return YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s $47,000