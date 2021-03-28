‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Deshayla Harris Killed In Virginia Beach Shooting

Written by Nigel Roberts

On Saturday (March 27), the Virginia Beach Police Department identified reality star Deshayla E. Harris was one of two people killed in multiple shootings on Friday (March 26). Harris, 29, was a cast member on the final season of the Oxygen series Bad Girls Club. In a statement, the authorities said she was “a bystander in the second shooting incident.”

VBPD releases 2nd update to overnight shootings. @CityofVaBeach pic.twitter.com/KrN0XGmzNf — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 27, 2021

Bad Girls Club tweeted its condolences on Saturday night. "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to Deshayla's family and loved ones," the message from the show's account stated.

Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to Deshayla's family and loved ones.https://t.co/SwPmLnA5F6 — Bad Girls Club (@BGConOxygen) March 28, 2021

At least eight people were injured in the shootings. The second person who died was identified as 25-year-old Donovon W. Lynch, killed in an officer-involved shooting, the statement said. RELATED: ‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche Dies At 34 Violence erupted in the oceanfront resort area when “a group of individuals were involved in some type of conflict that resulted in a physical fight,” according to the police. “At some point during the physical altercation, several individuals produced firearms and began shooting at each other, resulting in numerous people being wounded,” the statement continued. That prompted officers to respond to the incident. Harris was found dead at the scene. An officer encountered Lynch at a separate location. The police said Lynch was armed. However, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate stated at a Saturday press conference that that officer’s body camera “for unknown reasons at this point in time, it [the body cam] was not activated,” WAVY.com reported.

RIP Donovan Lynch and Deshayla Harris. The world feels dim today. pic.twitter.com/Vqq4R3fwU9 — hannah hatake (@shrooombaby) March 28, 2021

The police arrested three suspects on multiple charges, including the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.