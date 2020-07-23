‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche Dies At 34

Known as the “Miami Maverick” during her season 8 appearance on the Oxygen reality show Bad Girls Club, Demitra “Mimi” Roche has died at the age of 34.

The reality star’s death was reportedly confirmed on Facebook by record producer Vince Valholla, who took Roche on as VP of A&R for his Valholla Entertainment in 2011.

“I’m at a loss for words. “Don’t know what to say. Mimi (@demitrajade) was kind to everyone she came across,” Valholla posted on the social media site on July 22. “She was big dreamer and was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know, and work with her. My thoughts are with her family, loved ones, and friends. God gained another angel.”