‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche Dies At 34

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Known as the “Miami Maverick” during her season 8 appearance on the Oxygen reality show Bad Girls Club, Demitra “Mimi” Roche has died at the age of 34.
The reality star’s death was reportedly confirmed on Facebook by record producer Vince Valholla, who took Roche on as VP of A&R for his Valholla Entertainment in 2011.
RELATED: ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Star Ashley ‘Ms. Minnie’ Ross Dead At 34 After Tragic Accident
“I’m at a loss for words. “Don’t know what to say. Mimi (@demitrajade) was kind to everyone she came across,” Valholla posted on the social media site on July 22. “She was big dreamer and was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know, and work with her. My thoughts are with her family, loved ones, and friends. God gained another angel.”
Roche joined the cast of Bad Girls Club in 2012. The series ran for 17 seasons starting in 2006.
Her cause of death has not been revealed.
(Photo Courtesy of Bad Girls Club via Oxygen)
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
COMMENTS