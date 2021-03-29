Cam Newton's New Series 'Sip 'N Smoke' To Premiere On BET Digital On March 31

BET Digital announces the launch of its new original weekly talk show Sip N’ Smoke , an 8-episode sit-down interview series, hosted by NFL superstar quarterback, Cam Newton . Premiering Wednesday, March 31 at 1:00 pm ET on BET.com and BET’s YouTube channel, the show underscores Atlanta’s recognition as the new culture capital of America and centers around all things Black culture. Newton gets real with some of ATL’s notable personalities who call the city home, including comedian and businessman Steve Harvey , rapper and media personality 2 Chainz , singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor , producer and activist David Banner , prominent nightclub owner Mr. Magic , social media influencer Zoie , rapper and actress Da Brat , beauty industry maven Judy Dupart and actor and former NFL wide receiver Devale Ellis to sip and sample Cam’s private selection of cigars and cocktails, while diving into hot topics and provocative conversation on life, art, business and everything in between.

“We’re excited to partner with Cam Newton on ‘Sip N’ Smoke’ and to continue serving our vast multi-platform audience with best-in-class topical coverage featuring our most popular personalities,” said Amy Barnett, Senior Vice President & General Manager of BET Digital. “BET Digital remains the leading African American entertainment and news brand by engaging millions of viewers every month with an award-winning slate of entertaining and informative content.”

“As a sports figure, I don’t always get to shed layers and give people a glimpse of off-the-field Cam, so it’s cool to join the BET Digital family and host Sip N’ Smoke,” said Newton. “This series gives me the opportunity to put on for ATL, celebrate some of the people and things that inspire me and to create with my production company Iconic Saga.”

Sip N’ Smoke is produced by Iconic Saga and Liquid Light Productions. Derrick Speight and Amber Mike serve as executive producers for BET. Cam Newton, David Ricks, Scott Brown, Mo Darwiche, and Ben Monie also serve as executive producers.