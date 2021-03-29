MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Gloriously Lays Into Meghan McCain

The View co-host Meghan McCain is known for bizarre rants that often go viral. However, her latest comments about “identity politics” rubbed many people the wrong way, especially MSNBC host Tiffany Cross.

In case you missed it, on a March 24 epuise of The View, McCain was criticizing Senators Tammy Duckworth and Mazie Hirono’s demand for the Biden administration to have more Asain representation. Sen. John McCain’s daughter decided to make an analogy to The View.

McCain claimed it was a “slippery slope” when, according to her, gender and race is more important than “your skill qualifications.”

“We’ve only had one Asian American host co-host this show,” she stated. “So does that mean that one of us should be leaving at some point, because there’s not enough representation?”

The only Asian American co-host on The View was award-winning journalist Lisa Ling.

RELATED: Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Cuts Off Meghan McCain After She Complains About Not Being Able To Get A COVID Vaccine

Tiffany Cross addressed McCain’s comment on a March 27 episode of her MSNBC show Cross Connection.

“McCain decided to chide Senators Tammy Duckworth and Mazie Hirono, who expressed their frustration over the Biden administration’s shortage of senior Asian-Americans. They initially said they would no longer support many of president Biden’s nominees after receiving assurances from the Biden administration that it would elevate Asian-American voices.”

She continued, “In response, McCain, whose talent as far as I can tell is finding great Black hairstylists and benefitting from nepotism, had this to say,” Cross then played a clip of McCain questioning if a host from The View should lose their job to make room for someone who is Asian.

“Yes. One of you should definitely lose your job,” Cross said. “I’ll give you two guesses, but you’ll only need one.”

She then laid into McCain’s nepotism, showing a clip of her constantly bringing up her father.

“Meghan happens to be the daughter of the late Republican senator John McCain. But don’t tell anyone because obviously she’d never want to bring that up every five minutes in lieu of having actual intellectual exchange.”

Cross also gave a history lesson of the term “identity politics,” which was coined by writer Barbara Smith, saying the intent was “articulating Black women’s struggle at the nexus of race, gender and class oppressions.”

“But just like with hairstyles, Meghan, we’ve watched you twist it, braid it, and lock it so it benefits the warped presentation of your clumsy and ill-informed thoughts.”

Cross also added, “Everyone deserves to see themselves reflected in this space. And as someone who grew up yearning to see my lived experience reflected back to me, and then had to crawl, claw, and fight at every turn to take up space in broadcast media, I simply ask: How dare you?”

She closed with, “From now on, I hope you speak less and listen more, and take a little time to enjoy this view.”

The clip quickly went viral, watch below: