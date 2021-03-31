Natalia Bryant Celebrates College Acceptance Letter — Find Out Where She’s Going!

Natalia Bryant, the daughter of Vanessa Bryant and late Kobe Bryant, is celebrating her acceptance letter to the University of Southern California, her preferred college.

Vanessa posted a video on her Instagram of Natalia jumping for joy while yelling, “I got in!” and wearing a USC sweatshirt.

“Oh my God,” she says in the video. “That’s insanity!”

In her caption, Vanessa wrote: “I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded.

She added: “I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate, but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much!”