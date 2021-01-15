Vanessa Bryant’s Reveals Daughter Natalia’s Top College Choices

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia Bryant is preparing for college. And it looks like the 17-year-old is exploring for a New York state of mind or she’s staying in Cali.
Vanessa Bryant posted a pic on her Instagram of Natalia Bryant wearing a New York University sweatshirt and a second showing her rocking a University of Southern California sweatshirt.
Natalia turns 18 on Jan. 19 and more than likely will attend college in the fall.
This month marks one year since the tragic passing of Kobe and Gianni Bryant.
On January 26, Kobe and Gianna were headed to a basketball tournament at Mamba Academy in California when they, along with seven other passengers, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, Christina Mauser, and the helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, died in the fatal crash.
(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
