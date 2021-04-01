Chet Hanks’ Ex Granted Protective Order Against Him

Chet Hanks’ ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker is alleging that the actor was abusive and has now been granted a protective order.
According to TMZ, the order was granted in January after a fight at their Sugar Land, Texas home on Jan. 8. Video obtained by TMZ shows Hanks accusing his ex of attacking him with a knife, which she denies. On the video, the camera shakes as Parker appears to lunge at Hanks. He is then seen bloody.
See the video below:
RELATED: Chet 'White Chocolate' Hanks Defends His Fake Jamaican Accent
According to the court order, also obtained by The Daily Beast, in December he threatened to blow Kiana’s brains out. He reportedly threatened to shoot himself as well. He is now unable to be in possession of a firearm because he is a “clear and present danger.”
Hanks, 30, has filed a lawsuit against Parker over the incident seen in the video. He's accusing her of assault, battery, conversion and theft, using credit cards and taking some of his property.
Hanks’ lawyer, Marty Singer, said in a statement, "The day after Chet Hanks confronted Kiana Parker about stealing money from his credit card, while Ms. Parker was accompanied by a huge male carrying a gun, she viciously attacked Chet with a knife which caused him to profusely bleed. It is all on video and the undisputed video tells the whole story. Her claims are completely false, fabricated and fictional."
Parker’s lawyer, D'Angelo Lowe, said she will make the protective order permanent, also noting that Parker is under a doctor’s care.
(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
COMMENTS