Chet Hanks’ Ex Granted Protective Order Against Him

Chet Hanks’ ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker is alleging that the actor was abusive and has now been granted a protective order.

According to TMZ, the order was granted in January after a fight at their Sugar Land, Texas home on Jan. 8. Video obtained by TMZ shows Hanks accusing his ex of attacking him with a knife, which she denies. On the video, the camera shakes as Parker appears to lunge at Hanks. He is then seen bloody.

See the video below:

