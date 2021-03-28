Chet Hanks Talks ‘White Boy Summer,’ Black Twitter Has Thoughts

Chet Hanks has taken his upcoming summer plans to a new level and Black Twitter is not impressed.

Tom Hanks’ struggle rapper son, who also known as Chet Haze or “White Chocolate,” took to his Instagram page on Saturday (March 27) to share with his 401K followers that he believes a “white boy summer” is on the horizon.

“I’m not talking about Trump, Nascar type white boy summer. I’m talking about me, Jon B, Jack Harlow type white boy summer. Let me know if you guys can vibe with that and get ready, ‘cuz I am.” he said in his IG video asking his fans to tag a “real vanilla king.”