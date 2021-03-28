Chet Hanks Talks ‘White Boy Summer,’ Black Twitter Has Thoughts

Chet Hanks has taken his upcoming summer plans to a new level and Black Twitter is not impressed.
Tom Hanks’ struggle rapper son, who also known as Chet Haze or “White Chocolate,” took to his Instagram page on Saturday (March 27) to share with his 401K followers that he believes a “white boy summer” is on the horizon.
“I’m not talking about Trump, Nascar type white boy summer. I’m talking about me, Jon B, Jack Harlow type white boy summer. Let me know if you guys can vibe with that and get ready, ‘cuz I am.” he said in his IG video asking his fans to tag a “real vanilla king.”
Hank’s tagline is pulled from Megan Thee Stallion’s popular phrase “Hot Girl Summer” that ultimately turned into a 2019 hit summer song of the same title featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dola $ign.
In an interview with The Root, Megan described the meaning of “Hot Girl Summer.”
“It’s just basically about women (and men) being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time, hyping up your friends, doing you, not giving a damn about what nobody gotta say about it,” she said.
Black Twitter was rather confused by Chet's “white boy summer” remarks and users took to their respective social media accounts to make a few jokes about Chet’s “white boy summer” comments, referring to him as B-Rad G from Malibu’s Most Wanted.
See their reactions below:
(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
